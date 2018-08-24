Police ID Petersburg man killed in Summit Street shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- One man shot August 16 on Summit Street in Petersburg has died, according to police.

"Ramon Rose of 600 block of Summit Street died at VCU Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained from being shot on August 16 in the 600 block of Summit Street," a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. "At this time, we are calling upon the public for help to identify the suspect responsible for this death."

Rose was one of two men found shot when police were called to the street at about 1:09 a.m.

The second shooting victim suffered a non-life threatening injury, police said.

If you saw something, say something by contacting the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.