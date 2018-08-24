When heat and humidity break will end; weekend events forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure moved into the area Friday morning, and with clear skies, lower humidity and calm winds, temperatures dropped to their lowest levels in over six weeks.

Richmond International Airport fell to 58°.

Some of our outlying areas bottomed out around 50°.

It will actually feel like football weather for our first installment of Final Score Friday.

Lows by Saturday morning will still be very comfortable, but a few degrees higher than Friday morning.

Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s. Pleasant weather will continue for the Moonlight Ride Saturday evening.

Humidity levels will increase over the weekend, and next week will be muggy.

This will be the same time hot weather returns. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s much of next week, and the heat index will surpass 100° at times.

A front will come through on Thursday with some scattered storms. It will be a bit cooler heading into next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

