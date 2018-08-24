Man wounded in Whitcomb Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood in broad daylight Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Bethel Street, in the city’s East End, at 3:36 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male down in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information was available at last check.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.
Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.
37.555118 -77.418571