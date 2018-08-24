× Man wounded in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood in broad daylight Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Bethel Street, in the city’s East End, at 3:36 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male down in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available at last check.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

37.555118 -77.418571