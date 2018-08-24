Sen. John McCain stopping cancer treatment
Woman shot multiple times

Juvenile arrested for armed robbery of Richmond mail carrier

Posted 11:57 am, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06PM, August 24, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. -- An arrest has been made in the case of a Richmond letter carrier who was robbed of cash at gunpoint in Richmond's Oakwood neighborhood on Monday.

Information from witnesses helped detectives to develop a profile of the suspect who was then spotted on Thursday by an officer patrolling the Creighton Court community.

The suspect, a juvenile male, confessed to the robbery and was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission with a felony.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service had offered a reward of up to a $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect and will make the determination on the reward outcome.

 