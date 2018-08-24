Juvenile arrested for armed robbery of Richmond mail carrier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An arrest has been made in the case of a Richmond letter carrier who was robbed of cash at gunpoint in Richmond's Oakwood neighborhood on Monday.

Information from witnesses helped detectives to develop a profile of the suspect who was then spotted on Thursday by an officer patrolling the Creighton Court community.

The suspect, a juvenile male, confessed to the robbery and was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission with a felony.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service had offered a reward of up to a $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect and will make the determination on the reward outcome.