Find the right arch support with the Good Feet Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Finding the right arch supports for your shoes can make a huge difference when running or even walking. Brand Ambassador Jackie Beasley made a return visit to our studio and filled us in on the importance of finding the right arch support for your foot. The Good Feet Store is able to custom fit your feet so activities like running and walking don't hurt!

You can find The Good Feet Store at 11573 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Call 804-364-FEET (3338) for more information or visit www.goodfeet.com/richmond

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE}