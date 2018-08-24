× City looking to hire 200 election officers- starting pay $130

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Office of the General Registrar is looking for 200 election officers to work the polls on Election Day on November 6.

Staring pay for the position is $130 for Election Day and $15 for completing basic training class in September and October.

“Election officers are critical to ensuring that elections are conducted in a fair and impartial manner so that the outcome reflects the will of the citizens of Richmond,” said Richmond City Council in a press release Friday afternoon.

Duties on Election Day may include:

Arranging a voting location (polling place)

Greeting and helping manage the flow of voters

Setting up voting equipment and preparing voting location/polling place for voting

Helping determine if voters are qualified to vote and process them in the “voter pollbook”

Admit voters to voting machines

Tallying results

Packing up supplies

Reporting to voting location/polling place (the time can vary, but never later than 5:15 a.m.) and staying until done (this can sometimes be as late as 9:00/10:00 p.m.)

Officials say they are looking for individuals who are registered to vote in Virginia and who take pride in their work and enjoy working with people.

Interested applicants can apply online or at the Richmond Office of the General Registrar, located in Richmond City Hall in room 105.