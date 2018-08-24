× Carytown’s The Melt fuses together a glass blowing studio, restaurant and bar

RICHMOND, Va. — An entirely new kind of concept restaurant is opening in Carytown this weekend, fusing together art, alcohol and a full menu of flavorful eats.

Standing at 3027 W. Cary St., The Melt is a brand new establishment combining a restaurant and bar with a glass blowing studio.

Guests can dine on massive grilled cheeses, steak sandwiches and a wide variety of inventive tacos – like chicken tacos with creamy slaw and fish tacos with grilled pineapple salsa – all while watching professional glass blowers create artisanal crafts.

The Melt opens Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and will feature the full menu as well as a rotating retail section of blown glass available for purchase.