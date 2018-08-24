Autobiography of Victor Torres LIVE on stage 

RICHMOND, Va. – The Latin Ballet of Virginia’s latest offering is a premier production inspired by the true story of a teen from Puerto Rico who changed his gang lifestyle because of the love and faith of his mother. The story comes from Victor Torres’s autobiography, Victor, and we were thrilled to invite Victor onto our LIVE show along with two performers from the play to enjoy a special preview of the performance. The curtain rises on the Latin Ballet of Virginia’s new show “Victor: The True Spirit of Love” Friday, September 7th at 7:30 pm with continued performances Saturday, September 8h at 3 pm and 7:30 pm and again Sunday, September 9th at 4 pm. For more information you can visit www.latinballet.com