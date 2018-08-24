× 30-plus year Petersburg Fire veteran named interim deputy fire chief

PETERSBURG, Va. – A 30-plus year Petersburg Fire Department veteran and Petersburg native as been named the interim deputy fire chief for the city.

Bobby L. Harvell was announced as the interim deputy fire chief by Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides on Friday.

Harvell replaces previous Fire Chief, Dennis Rubin, who resigned earlier this month.

The Petersburg High School and Richard Bland College graduate has been with the Petersburg Fire Department since 1985.

Throughout his career, Ferrell has earned certifications including Firefighter 3, Officer 3, Instructor 4, and NIMS (100,200,700 etc.).

“Chief Harvell is not only an excellent choice due to his experience, but also because of his passion for this community that has been his home for many years,” said Ferrell-Benavides.

In his new role, Harvell will manage day-to-day operations for the Fire department.

Ferrell-Benavides has also named Police Chief Kenneth Miller as Managing Director for Public Safety. In this role, Chief Miller will manage Police, Fire, and Community Corrections.