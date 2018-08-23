The Kitchen Magician’s Crab Cake Sliders

RICHMOND, Va. – Great friend of the show Chef Ausar AriAnkh from Kitchen Magician Catering stopped by our LIVE show to walk us through how to create his easy and flavorful Crab Cake Sliders. You can try Chef Ausar’s magical cooking for yourself at his “Magical Meal Deal” on Saturday, August 25th from 5 pm to 8 pm at 301 Meadowbridge Rd. In Richmond. For more information you can visit https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/

Crab Cake Sliders

Serves 7

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for brushing

1 large egg

1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Sea salt

1-pound lump crabmeat

½ Red Bell Pepper diced small

3 tablespoons of chopped parsley

¼ cup of panko bread crumbs

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Freshly ground pepper

Micro Greens for garnish

3 Tablespoons of vegetable oil

Small rolls of your choice cut in half brushed with butter and seared in pan

Directions

1. Prepare the crab cakes: Whisk 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, egg, Old Bay, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Add crab meat, peppers, parsley and panko bread crumbs; let sit 10 minutes. Tightly pack the crab mixture into 14 small patties and arrange on the prepared baking sheet; refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

2. To make aioli, combine the remaining 1/2 cup mayonnaise, lemon zest in a bowl; season with salt, pepper and chopped parsley.

3. Heat vegetable oil in sauté pan and add crab cakes. Cook on each side about 3 minutes or until golden brown and internal temperature is 145 degrees.

4. To plate up put aioli spread on bottom bun half add crab cake on top with micro greens cover with over bun and serve. Enjoy