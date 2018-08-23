× Gunman robs Richmond mail carrier; $5,000 reward offered

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the gunman who robbed a Richmond letter carrier.

“A postal worker was delivering mail in the 3400 block of R Street in the Oakwood neighborhood. A male approached the letter carrier, brandished a firearm and robbed the postal worker of cash,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said of the August 20 crime. “The suspect fled on a blue mountain bike. There were no injuries.”

The robbery happened at about 11:45 a.m., according to police.

“The suspect is described as a black male, 18-23 years of age, 5’9” with a thin build and short hair,” the police spokesperson continued. “The suspect was wearing a white tank top and dark-colored basketball shorts.”

Richmond Police Department detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of this suspect to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.