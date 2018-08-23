Powhatan Deputy among drivers charged in 3-vehicle crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers, including a Powhatan Sheriff’s Deputy, were charged in connection to a Thursday morning crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway (Route 60) and Old Buckingham Road (Route 13) in Powhatan County. The three-vehicle crash was reported at about 6:45 a.m.

“A 2013 Dodge Charger, driven by, [Powhatan Sheriff’s Deputy] Vernon Grady, 48, of Gum Spring, was attempting to turn onto Route 13 from a crossover from Route 60,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “As Grady was pulling out, a 2001 Hyundai Tiburon, driven by Shontal Cruz, 28, of Powhatan, was traveling eastbound on Route 60 and struck Grady in the right lane of Route 60. As a result of the collision, Grady then struck a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe in the opposite lane of travel on Route 13.”

None of the drivers reported injuries at the scene, according to investigators.

Grady was charged with failure to yield right of way.

Cruz was charged with driving without a license.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.