Army removes Fort Lee commander amid investigation

FORT LEE, Va. — The general in charge of Fort Lee, the United States Army post near Petersburg, is under investigation, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command spokesperson Maj. Thomas Campbell told the Army Times.

Maj. Gen. Paul Hurley, who has led Fort Lee since June 2017, was removed from his position on Wednesday, the publication reported.

While details into the nature of the investigation have not yet been disclosed, the Army confirmed Hurley was “relieved due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.”

“He is currently the subject of an official investigation,” Maj. Campbell told the Army Times. “We cannot comment further at this time.”

