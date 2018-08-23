Meet Chesterfield’s new school superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County School Board will name Dr. Merv Daugherty as the county's new Superintendent of Schools during a Thursday afternoon meeting, the school system posted on Facebook. Daugherty, who will officially begin work in Chesterfield on November 1, recently announced his retirement as superintendent of the Red Clay Consolidated School District near Wilmington, Delaware.

"I thank Dr. Daugherty for his service and appreciate all he’s done for the district,” Red Clay School Board President Catherine Thompson said in a statement. "Dr. Daugherty has worked hard to make Red Clay the preeminent district in the state. The board recognizes the importance of moving swiftly to determine the path forward for obtaining a successor superintendent who will continue Red Clay's innovation and success as a district."

Daugherty was named Red Clay superintendent in 2009.

This is a developing story. CBS 6 will live stream Chesterfield School's official announcement at 2 p.m.