Kroger to phase out single-use plastic grocery bags

RICHMOND, Va. — Kroger, one of the Richmond area’s largest grocery chains, will phase out single-use plastic bags over the next few years.

The transition to reusable bags should be complete by 2025, the company announced Wednesday.

“It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said.

Kroger, and other grocery chains, already offer customers the option to purchase reusable bags. The company plans to work with customers to figure out the best ways to fully transition.