× Free vaccination clinic for Richmond students, on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health – Richmond Health District Office is holding a free vaccination clinic to ensure students are ready to go back to school.

During the annual event for Richmond residents, all vaccinations for daycare and school-entry will be available, including the TDaP booster shot, which is required for all rising sixth graders.

According to Richmond school leaders, 500 incoming middle schoolers still need to get their TDaP vaccination.

The event will be held on Friday, August 24 for 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Health District Clinic located at 400 East Cary Street.

You don’t need an appointment to attend, but parents are asked to bring their child’s shot record. Vaccinations are free, but if a parent has insurance, they are asked to bring their insurance card.

No sports physicals will be provided this year, according to officials.

For more information about the free vaccination clinic, call the Virginia Department of Health – Richmond Health District Office, at 804-482-5500 or click here.