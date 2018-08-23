Final Score Friday 2018: Week 1 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 1 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.
|Week 01 Scores
|Clover Hill
| 7
|Meadowbrook
|12
|Mills Godwin
| 6
|(7)L.C. Bird
| 14
|(5)Dinwiddie
| 70
|(1)Highland Springs
|Denbigh
| 7
|(9)Hermitage
|(3)Thomas Dale
|Hanover
|Cosby
|(10)Monacan
|Riverbend
|Douglas Freeman
|James River
|Midlothian
|J.R. Tucker
|Thomas Jefferson
|Caroline
|Goochland
|Woodgrove
|(8)Hopewell
|Armstrong
|I.C. Norcom
|Huguenot
|Prince Edward
|B.T. Washington
|King William
|Louisa
|Northampton
|Courtland
|Mathews
|Essex
|Nandua
|Sussex
|Rappahanock
|Washington & Lee
|King & Queen
|Middlesex
|Roanoke Catholic
|John Marshall
|Sat
|BSH
|Sat
|George Wythe
|Broadwater Academy
|Trinity Episcopal
|Biship O’Connell