2 found dead in Hanover home

Final Score Friday 2018: Week 1 scores and highlights

Posted 9:49 pm, August 23, 2018, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 1 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 01 Scores
Clover Hill
    7
 Meadowbrook   12
Mills Godwin    6
 (7)L.C. Bird
   14
(5)Dinwiddie  70
 (1)Highland Springs  
Denbigh
   7
(9)Hermitage  
(3)Thomas Dale
   Hanover
  
Cosby   (10)Monacan
  
Riverbend      Douglas Freeman      
James River
   Midlothian
  
J.R. Tucker
   Thomas Jefferson
  
Caroline
   Goochland
  
Woodgrove
   (8)Hopewell
  
Armstrong
   I.C. Norcom
  
Huguenot
   Prince Edward
  
B.T. Washington
   King William
  
Louisa
   Northampton
      
Courtland   Mathews
     
Essex
   Nandua
  
Sussex   Rappahanock  
Washington & Lee
   King & Queen  
Middlesex   Roanoke Catholic
   
John Marshall
 Sat
 BSH
 Sat
George Wythe   Broadwater Academy  
Trinity Episcopal      
Biship O’Connell      
     
   
   
       
     
     
         
        