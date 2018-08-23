Dozens of children’s medications recalled due to possible ‘microbial contamination’
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A company that makes homeopathic children’s medicines has recalled 32 products after a small percentage of products tested positive for microbial contamination, according to the FDA.
Some of the products made by King Bio (Dr. King’s) between Aug 2017 and April 2018 tested positive for the contamination. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the company has voluntary recalled multiple products.
“Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.”
The list includes 13 products under the brand name SafeCare RX, which is only used by medical professionals.
King Bio says anyone who has the recalled product should discontinue use and distribution and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.net to return the product. Customers with questions can call 866-298-2740.
List of products included in the recall:
Dr. King’s Attention & Learning Enh.
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief
Children’s Appetite & Weight
Children’s Appetite Enhance
Children’s Cough Relief
Children’s Fever Reliever
Children’s Growth & Development
Dr. King’s Newborn Tonic
Dr. King’s Nosebleed Relief
TonsilPlex
Children’s Ear Relief Formula
Dr. King’s Teething
Dr. King’s Colic Relief
Tummy Aches
Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief
Kids Stress & Anxiety
Kids Sleep Aid
Kids Bed Wetting (NP)
Kids Candida 4 oz
Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)
Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)
Children’s Cough (SCRX)
Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)
Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)
Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)
Colic Relief (SCRX)
Newborn Tonic (SCRX)
Teething (SCRX)
Tummy Aches (SCRX)
Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)
Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)