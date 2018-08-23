× Nearly 100 Delta Global Services employees to lose jobs at RIC

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A major airline has shrunk its local workforce.

Delta Global Services, a subsidiary of Delta Airlines, plans to lay off 92 employees in Richmond, according to an Aug. 6 filing with the Virginia Employment Commission.

Company spokeswoman Ashton Kang confirmed the layoffs and said the company is reducing staff at Richmond International Airport in response to a third-party contract ending.

The layoffs will go into effect on Oct. 17, according to the VEC filing.

“DGS will attempt to accommodate those full-time employees affected by this layoff who are willing to transfer to other stations in other cities if openings exist,” Kang said in an email.

