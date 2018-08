Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A summer's worth of lip-sync challenge video performed by law enforcement agencies around the country appears to be coming to a close.

After performing Michael Jackson's "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" -- off the King of Pop's classic album "Thriller" -- the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office refused to challenge another law enforcement agency to produce a video.

Instead, the video ended with the message: "Who do we challenge next? No one. Let's bring this to a close."