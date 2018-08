× Cable Smith’s Culinary Seafood Delight

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Cable Smith, from Michelin Bib Gourmand winning restaurant The Royal in Washington, D.C. is participating in this year’s Chefs Feed Indie Week. He shared his recipe for Columbian Mussels featuring Aji Amarillo, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Grilled Tomatoes and White Wine. The Chef’s Indie Food Week kicks off Thursday, August 23rd at Brenner Pass in Scott’s Addition. For more information visithttp://chefsfeedindieweek.com/