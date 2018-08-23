× Richmond woman killed on I-64

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the woman killed in a Wednesday night crash on Interstate 64 as 28-year-old Bianca M. Riddick, of Richmond.

“On August 22, 2018, at approximately 11:37 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with fatality at westbound I-64 at the 214 mile marker,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2014 Kia 4-door sedan driven by, Bianca M. Riddick, 28, of Richmond, Va., was traveling westbound on I-64 in the left lane when she ran off road left striking a tree.”

Riddick was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene of the tree, police said. A passenger suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.