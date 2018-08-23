Bedbugs found in VCU student apartment: ‘Throw everything away’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University confirmed Thursday that bedbugs were found in one of the units at the Broad and Belvidere Apartments Tuesday.

One student, who was in the process of moving into that unit, said she was notified of the bedbugs by her roommate.

"I feel really grossed out," she said.

"Yeah, you feel kind of itchy. Like it’s in your mind that you’re itching," said her mother, who also didn't want to be identified.

After she was notified by her roommate, that student said she received an email from the school detailing how students living in the apartment should prepare it for the treatment process.

The apartment was treated on Thursday, according to a statement from VCU. That statement also confirmed the bedbugs were only confined to one apartment unit, and that there is no additional evidence of beg bugs at this time.

But this student said she doesn't think the school did enough to ensure the apartments were cleaned after the previous residents moved out in the first place.

"When we moved in there were dishes in our sink," she said.

Both she and her mother said more needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

"They just definitely need to get everybody out that building, clean it, pray."