Woman, 76, hit crossing Prince George road medflighted to Richmond

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a 76-year-old woman hit by a car while crossing a road in Prince George County Wednesday morning suffered "significant injuries."

Prince George Police were called to the 3800 block of Jefferson Park Road just before 10:55 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Officials said the Prince George resident was crossing Jefferson Park Road when she was struck by a woman driving a Honda Civic.

"The pedestrian sustained significant injuries," police said. "She was stabilized on the scene by members of the emergency crew."

Officials said the victim was medflighted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Police said the 33-year-old woman driving the car, who was from Chesterfield, was not hurt.

Officials said no charges have been filed, but that the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information that could help detectives is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.