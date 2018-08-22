× Water main break on West Broad Street near Innsbrook

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break was reported on West Broad Street, near Old Sadler Road and Interstate 64, in the Innsbrook area of western Henrico County.

“Traffic on West Broad is limited to one westbound lane through the area,” a spokesperson with the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities said. “The Henrico Department of Public Utilities has not yet determined whether water service will be affected while repairs are made.”

