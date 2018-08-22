Helmet-toting suspect tries to rob Richmond bank

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who tried to rob a bank in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond Police officials said officers were called to the the SunTrust bank, located in the 400 block of East Grace Street, just after 12 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery.

“The male in the photos passed a note to a teller demanding cash,” James Mercante with Richmond Police said. “A few moments later he left the bank without receiving any cash and fled the area on foot towards North Fourth Street.”

Police said that no weapon was displayed and that no one was injured.

The suspect was described as a black male with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black trousers, white cotton gloves and a stocking cap under a khaki cap. Additionally, he wearing sunglasses and carrying a green construction-type helmet.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of this suspect to call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Cho at 804-646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com.

