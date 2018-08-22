RSOL’s Designer House “Holly Lawn”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Every two years the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League and R Home Magazine team up to transform one Richmond area house into a breathtaking ‘designer home.’ Jessica Noll got a behind the scenes look at the design process with R. Home Magazine editor Mary Ingram and a few of this year’s designers.

The Designer House "Holly Lawn" is open to the public for daily tours and special events through September 17 - October 14. Proceed benefit the Richmond Symphony.

Tours are $30 per person.

To plan your visit, and for more information you can visit http://www.RSOL.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RHOME MAGAZINE}