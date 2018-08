× Police investigate triple shooting near Shockhoe Bottom nightclub

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a triple shooting near Plush Nightclub Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of E Main Street just after 2:00 a.m.

They found two male victims and one female victim.

Medics transported all three to VCU Medical Center. One had life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are interviewing a person of interest.