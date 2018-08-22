× OpenTable reveals 100 most scenic restaurants in the country – and Richmond made the list

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Whether you’re looking for oceanside views at Geoffrey’s Restaurant in Malibu, California, or breathtaking skyline sunsets at River Cafe in Brooklyn, New York – this year’s Most Scenic Restaurant winners have got you covered – spanning across 25 states and offering a variety of stellar views. California remains on top this year with 28 restaurants among the honorees, followed by Florida with 13 winners and New York with seven. Spanning east to west from Rhode Island to Oregon and north to south from Wisconsin to Texas, 24 additional states are also among those represented.

Those looking to enjoy American classics can choose from over 35 restaurants on the list, and those craving surf and turf can treat themselves to more than two dozen options, each, across several states. The complete list represents a diverse mix of menus for all palates, including Asian, French, Italian, Latin, Mediterranean and more.

“We know a memorable meal is as much about the ambiance as it is about the food,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer. “This year’s list represents an immense variety of restaurants that not only offer an exceptional meal but also feature breathtaking views that enhance the experience for locals and travelers alike.”

The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants list for 2018 list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of qualifying reviews for which “scenic views” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-2018.

100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, according to OpenTable:

Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Bay House – Naples, Florida

Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California

Bertrand at Mister A’s – San Diego, California

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio

Black Bass Hotel – Lumberville, Pennsylvania

Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina

The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing – Richmond, Virginia

Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island

Boatyard – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Carrol’s Creek Cafe – Annapolis, Maryland

Catch LA – West Hollywood, California

Chart House Restaurant – Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken, New Jersey

Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois

Clinkerdagger – Spokane, Washington

Columbia Restaurant – SandKey – Clearwater, Florida

Dauphin’s – Mobile, Alabama

Different Pointe of View – Phoenix, Arizona

Duke’s – San Diego, California

Duke’s – Malibu, California

Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada

El Five – Denver, Colorado

Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort – Paradise Valley, Arizona

EPIC Steak – San Francisco, California

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina

Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas

Gaonnuri – New York, New York

Geoffrey’s Restaurant – Malibu, California

George’s Ocean Terrace – San Diego, California

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida

Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California

Harbor House – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Honu Seafood and Pizza – Lahaina, Hawaii

Il Fornaio – Coronado, California

Iridescence – Detroit, Michigan

Island Prime – San Diego, California

Jake’s Del Mar – Del Mar, California

Joe Muer Seafood – Detroit, Michigan

Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Lakehouse – Bay Shore, New York

La Mar by Gaston Acurio – Miami, Florida

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida

Legal Harborside – Floor 1 Restaurant and Market – Boston, Massachusetts

The Lobster – Santa Monica, California

Lobster Shop South – Tacoma, Washington

Lone Eagle Grille – Incline Village, Nevada

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

The Marine Room – San Diego, California

Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona

Mastro’s Ocean Club – Newport Beach, California

Mastro’s Ocean Club – Malibu, California

The Mill House – Waikapu, Hawaii

Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas, Nevada

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Mooring Restaurant – Newport, Rhode Island

The Ocean House Restaurant – Cape Cod – Dennis Port, Massachusetts

Ophelia’s on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida

Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu, Hawaii

Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California

Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff – Cardiff–By–The–Sea, California

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey

Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington

Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon

Primavista – Cincinnati, Ohio

Prime – Huntington, New York

Poseidon – Del Mar, California

Rats Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey

Ray’s Boathouse – Seattle, Washington

River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York

RiverPark – New York, New York

Robert – New York, New York

The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus – San Francisco, California

Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, Vermont

Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel – St. Pete Beach, Florida

Splashes at Surf and Sand Resort – Laguna Beach, California

The Strand House – Manhattan Beach, California

Summit House – Fullerton – Fullerton, California

Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina

Tidepools – Poipu, Hawaii

Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, California

Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts

Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas, Nevada

Trattoria Lisina – Driftwood, Texas

The Turtle Club – Naples – Naples, Florida

The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Vast – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ventana Grill – St. Pismo, California

Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona

Waterbar – San Francisco, California

X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York