OpenTable reveals 100 most scenic restaurants in the country – and Richmond made the list
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Whether you’re looking for oceanside views at Geoffrey’s Restaurant in Malibu, California, or breathtaking skyline sunsets at River Cafe in Brooklyn, New York – this year’s Most Scenic Restaurant winners have got you covered – spanning across 25 states and offering a variety of stellar views. California remains on top this year with 28 restaurants among the honorees, followed by Florida with 13 winners and New York with seven. Spanning east to west from Rhode Island to Oregon and north to south from Wisconsin to Texas, 24 additional states are also among those represented.
Those looking to enjoy American classics can choose from over 35 restaurants on the list, and those craving surf and turf can treat themselves to more than two dozen options, each, across several states. The complete list represents a diverse mix of menus for all palates, including Asian, French, Italian, Latin, Mediterranean and more.
“We know a memorable meal is as much about the ambiance as it is about the food,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer. “This year’s list represents an immense variety of restaurants that not only offer an exceptional meal but also feature breathtaking views that enhance the experience for locals and travelers alike.”
The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants list for 2018 list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of qualifying reviews for which “scenic views” was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-2018.
100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, according to OpenTable:
Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
The Bay House – Naples, Florida
Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California
Bertrand at Mister A’s – San Diego, California
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio
Black Bass Hotel – Lumberville, Pennsylvania
Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina
The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida
The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing – Richmond, Virginia
Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island
Boatyard – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Carrol’s Creek Cafe – Annapolis, Maryland
Catch LA – West Hollywood, California
Chart House Restaurant – Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken, New Jersey
Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois
Clinkerdagger – Spokane, Washington
Columbia Restaurant – SandKey – Clearwater, Florida
Dauphin’s – Mobile, Alabama
Different Pointe of View – Phoenix, Arizona
Duke’s – San Diego, California
Duke’s – Malibu, California
Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada
El Five – Denver, Colorado
Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort – Paradise Valley, Arizona
EPIC Steak – San Francisco, California
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina
Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas
Gaonnuri – New York, New York
Geoffrey’s Restaurant – Malibu, California
George’s Ocean Terrace – San Diego, California
The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida
Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California
Harbor House – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Honu Seafood and Pizza – Lahaina, Hawaii
Il Fornaio – Coronado, California
Iridescence – Detroit, Michigan
Island Prime – San Diego, California
Jake’s Del Mar – Del Mar, California
Joe Muer Seafood – Detroit, Michigan
Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Lakehouse – Bay Shore, New York
La Mar by Gaston Acurio – Miami, Florida
Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida
Legal Harborside – Floor 1 Restaurant and Market – Boston, Massachusetts
The Lobster – Santa Monica, California
Lobster Shop South – Tacoma, Washington
Lone Eagle Grille – Incline Village, Nevada
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
The Marine Room – San Diego, California
Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona
Mastro’s Ocean Club – Newport Beach, California
Mastro’s Ocean Club – Malibu, California
The Mill House – Waikapu, Hawaii
Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas, Nevada
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The Mooring Restaurant – Newport, Rhode Island
The Ocean House Restaurant – Cape Cod – Dennis Port, Massachusetts
Ophelia’s on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida
Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu, Hawaii
Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California
Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff – Cardiff–By–The–Sea, California
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Perch LA – Los Angeles, California
Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey
Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington
Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon
Primavista – Cincinnati, Ohio
Prime – Huntington, New York
Poseidon – Del Mar, California
Rats Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey
Ray’s Boathouse – Seattle, Washington
River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York
RiverPark – New York, New York
Robert – New York, New York
The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus – San Francisco, California
Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, Vermont
Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel – St. Pete Beach, Florida
Splashes at Surf and Sand Resort – Laguna Beach, California
The Strand House – Manhattan Beach, California
Summit House – Fullerton – Fullerton, California
Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina
Tidepools – Poipu, Hawaii
Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, California
Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts
Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas, Nevada
Trattoria Lisina – Driftwood, Texas
The Turtle Club – Naples – Naples, Florida
The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Vast – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Ventana Grill – St. Pismo, California
Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona
Waterbar – San Francisco, California
X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York