RICHMOND, Va. – Food, dancing and fun is what you can expect at the Midtown State Fair this year. Maureen Egan, from Real Richmond Food Tours, along with featured dance studio Rigby’s Jig Dance stopped by our studio and shared a fun preview of the event with us. The 2018 Midtown State Fair is Sunday, August 26th from 11 am to 4 pm at Libbie Mill Midtown around Libbie Lake. Admission to the event is FREE. For more information you can visit http://midtownstatefair.com/