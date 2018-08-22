Japanese company ships 129 new jobs to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Global transport company Ocean Network Express planned to spend $2.5 million to expand its Richmond-based North American Regional Headquarters office, according to a release from the governor’s office. The project is expected to create 129 jobs.

“Richmond’s commercial assets and proximity to the Port of Virginia positions this global company for continued growth in the U.S. market,” Governor Ralph Northam (D – Virginia) said. “I congratulate Ocean Network Express on its success and thank the company for reinvesting in the Commonwealth.”

Ocean Network Express is in the international containers shipping business.

“Our management team is quite pleased with the location of Richmond, and we look forward to growing our business locally in the forthcoming years,” Mr. Nobuo Ishida, Ocean Network Express President and Head of North America Region, said. “We appreciate the support that Virginia has provided to us with our new company.”

The company will receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.