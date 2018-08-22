Mother, daughter accused of stealing checks from elderly woman, depositing them made out to ‘Donald Trump’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and daughter are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman by forging checks - made out to 'Donald Trump'.

Police say, Tamika Brewster and her daughter, Teriqka Brewster, stole $3,600 from Jessie Williams, 89, by forging checks that were stolen from the victim's room at the Trezevant Manor Retirement Home in June.

Williams believes one or both of the suspects are part of a cleaning crew.

Trezevant released a statement saying, "Trezevant is aware of this unfortunate event. Our security personnel are working with the proper authorities to resolve this case. The individuals arrested are not employed by Trezevant."

Police say Teriqka deposited the checks into her mom's account at a Bank of America ATM.

The checks were made out to "Donald Trump."

The bank eventually flagged the bizarre deposits and called Williams to tell her what happened. That's when she found blank checks missing from her checkbook.

Police arrested the mother-daughter duo on Monday.

Both are facing serious charges, including theft and forgery.

Aqua Bratcher hates this happened to a retiree.

"To take advantage of elderly people who work hard for what they have and then take it from then, it's bad," she told WREG. "I think they need to prosecute to the fullest."

The mother and daughter have bonded out of jail and were in court on Tuesday.