× Man pleads guilty to dealing heroin mixed with fentanyl in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing heroin mixed with Fentanyl in Central Virginia.

Paris Moore, 32, distributed approximately 400 grams of heroin in the area including the City of Richmond and Henrico County.

“When drug traffickers seek to increase their profit margins by mixing deadly synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, with traditional street drugs, the risk of overdose skyrockets,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“That is precisely why investigating and prosecuting offenses involving the trafficking of this poison is a top priority in this district,” he added.

A confidential source for the DEA purchased nearly 10 grams of heroin, mixed with detectable amounts of fentanyl, from Moore in Henrico County and Richmond on two separate occasions in January of 2018, according to court documents.

In February 2018, DEA agents executed a search warrant at Moore’s Glen Allen residence.

Agents recovered approximately 2.4 grams of crack cocaine, .88 grams of heroin mixed fentanyl, and a digital scale.

In a plea deal, Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of heroin and admitted to distributing 400 grams of heroin.

The 32-year-old was on federal supervised release after a 2009 conviction for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

“Moore has repeatedly shown his disregard for the well-being of his community with his drug-dealing activities,” said Scott W. Hoernke with the DEA.

Moore faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on November 30, 2018.