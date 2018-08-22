Richmond woman celebrates 101st birthday in style

RICHMOND, Va. -- Happy 101st Birthday Ms. Leonora Truesdell! She enjoys playing the piano, dancing, lemon cake, chocolate ice cream, and spending time with her beautiful daughter and grandson! She is such a delight and joy to be around!
