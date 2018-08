SUSSEX COUNTY. Va. — The Sussex I State Prison has been placed on lockdown after an inmate stabbing Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The stabbing happened between two inmates during a religious service Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The stabbing did result in injury to one of the inmates.

Officials have not released any additional information at this time.

