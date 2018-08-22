Get Your Fitness Groove On!

RICHMOND, Va. – Get fit and have fun all for a great cause when the RVA Fit Fest comes to town. La Verne Burrus-Johnson from iDanze stopped by and brought along a few of her friends to show us their fancy footwork while doing a Zumba demonstration. Come on out September 30th from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit the KLM Scholarship Foundation. No tickets will be sold at the door. Open to people ages 12 and up. For more information you can visithttps://www.rvafitfest.com/