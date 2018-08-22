Enjoy Bonefish Grill’s seaside culinary experience

Richmond Monument vandalized
Tim Craig, from Bonefish Grill, stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen and shared his recipe for fresh Dayboat Scallops served over a Mexican Street Corn Elote.

 

Seared Scallops

By: Bonefish Grill 

Ingredients:

  • 6 – 8 Large, Fresh Sea Scallops, Small muscle removed
  • Kosher Salt and Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked to taste
  • Your Favorite Seafood Seasoning
  • 2 TBSP Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. Season both sides of the scallops with salt and pepper and your favorite seafood seasoning if desired.
  2. Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large enough pan to hold your scallops without overcrowding.
  3. Just before the oil begins to smoke, gently place your scallops in the pan ensuring they don’t touch.
  4. Allow the scallops to cook for 3-4 minutes on the first side.
  5. After the scallops have browned and caramelized, gently flip them over and turn the heat down to low.
  6. Allow the scallops to cook for another 3-4 minutes until they are firm and just cooked through.
  7. Serve with the elote and enjoy! (Recipe follows)

 

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

Ingredients:

  • 3 Ears Fresh Corn
  • 1/4 Cup Crumbled Cotija, Queso Fresco, or Feta Cheese
  • 1 each Jalapeno, Seeded, 1/4” Dice
  • 1 TBSP Red Onion, 1/4” Dice
  • 2 TBSP Olive Oil
  • 2 TBSP Mayonnaise
  • 1 TBSP Cilantro, Chopped Fine
  • 1 each Lime, Juiced
  • 1/2 tsp Chile Powder
  • 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  2. Place the whole corn ears on a parchment lined sheet tray.
  3. Bake for 30-35 minutes until the husks have browned.
  4. Remove from the oven and allow to cool until they can be handled.
  5. Once cooled, remove the husk and any fibers still attached.
  6. Cut off and remove the kernels from each cob.
  7. Combine the corn kernels, half of the crumbled cheese, jalapeno, and red onion in a mixing bowl, mix well to combine.
  8. Heat the olive oil in a 12” pan over medium high heat.
  9. Add the corn mixture and sauté 7-8 minutes until the corn has charred and the vegetables are soft/translucent.
  10. Transfer into a small mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients except for the reserved cheese.
  11. Transfer into a serving dish and top with the remaining crumbled cheese.