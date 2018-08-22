Enjoy Bonefish Grill’s seaside culinary experience

RICHMOND, Va. – Tim Craig, from Bonefish Grill, stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen and shared his recipe for fresh Dayboat Scallops served over a Mexican Street Corn Elote. For more information you can visithttps://www.bonefishgrill.com/

Seared Scallops

By: Bonefish Grill

Ingredients:

6 – 8 Large, Fresh Sea Scallops, Small muscle removed

Kosher Salt and Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked to taste

Your Favorite Seafood Seasoning

2 TBSP Olive Oil

Directions:

Season both sides of the scallops with salt and pepper and your favorite seafood seasoning if desired. Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large enough pan to hold your scallops without overcrowding. Just before the oil begins to smoke, gently place your scallops in the pan ensuring they don’t touch. Allow the scallops to cook for 3-4 minutes on the first side. After the scallops have browned and caramelized, gently flip them over and turn the heat down to low. Allow the scallops to cook for another 3-4 minutes until they are firm and just cooked through. Serve with the elote and enjoy! (Recipe follows)

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

Ingredients:

3 Ears Fresh Corn

1/4 Cup Crumbled Cotija, Queso Fresco, or Feta Cheese

1 each Jalapeno, Seeded, 1/4” Dice

1 TBSP Red Onion, 1/4” Dice

2 TBSP Olive Oil

2 TBSP Mayonnaise

1 TBSP Cilantro, Chopped Fine

1 each Lime, Juiced

1/2 tsp Chile Powder

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

Directions: