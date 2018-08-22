Enjoy Bonefish Grill’s seaside culinary experience

RICHMOND, Va. – Tim Craig, from Bonefish Grill, stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen and shared his recipe for fresh Dayboat Scallops served over a Mexican Street Corn Elote. For more information you can visithttps://www.bonefishgrill.com/
Seared Scallops
By: Bonefish Grill
Ingredients:
- 6 – 8 Large, Fresh Sea Scallops, Small muscle removed
- Kosher Salt and Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked to taste
- Your Favorite Seafood Seasoning
- 2 TBSP Olive Oil
Directions:
- Season both sides of the scallops with salt and pepper and your favorite seafood seasoning if desired.
- Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large enough pan to hold your scallops without overcrowding.
- Just before the oil begins to smoke, gently place your scallops in the pan ensuring they don’t touch.
- Allow the scallops to cook for 3-4 minutes on the first side.
- After the scallops have browned and caramelized, gently flip them over and turn the heat down to low.
- Allow the scallops to cook for another 3-4 minutes until they are firm and just cooked through.
- Serve with the elote and enjoy! (Recipe follows)
Elote (Mexican Street Corn)
Ingredients:
- 3 Ears Fresh Corn
- 1/4 Cup Crumbled Cotija, Queso Fresco, or Feta Cheese
- 1 each Jalapeno, Seeded, 1/4” Dice
- 1 TBSP Red Onion, 1/4” Dice
- 2 TBSP Olive Oil
- 2 TBSP Mayonnaise
- 1 TBSP Cilantro, Chopped Fine
- 1 each Lime, Juiced
- 1/2 tsp Chile Powder
- 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F.
- Place the whole corn ears on a parchment lined sheet tray.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes until the husks have browned.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool until they can be handled.
- Once cooled, remove the husk and any fibers still attached.
- Cut off and remove the kernels from each cob.
- Combine the corn kernels, half of the crumbled cheese, jalapeno, and red onion in a mixing bowl, mix well to combine.
- Heat the olive oil in a 12” pan over medium high heat.
- Add the corn mixture and sauté 7-8 minutes until the corn has charred and the vegetables are soft/translucent.
- Transfer into a small mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients except for the reserved cheese.
- Transfer into a serving dish and top with the remaining crumbled cheese.