Company offering ‘furternity’ leave for new pet owners

MINNEAPOLIS -- You have probably heard of maternity leave and fraternity leave, but one Minneapolis marketing firm is now offering employees a “furternity” leave.

A “furternity” leave allows new pet owners to work from home for one week.

Conner McCarthy is one of the first workers to take advantage of the perk being offered at Nina Hale marketing firm. McCarthy just got a 5-month-old Goldendoodle.

“When [Bentley] first came home, he was definitely a lot more nervous about the new environment, which is where the ‘work from home’ really came in and helped us out,” McCarthy told WCCO.

Donna Robinson, the company’s CEO, said the furternity leave policy came about after an employee survey.

“We really wanted to focus on what would make their life better, what would enrich their family time, what would make for a better day to day living working environment for them?” said Robinson.

The company also offers employees two “work from home” days per month and a week off between Christmas and New Year's Day.

“We’re trying to make this literally the best place to work that there is,” added Robinson.