Chef K Cooking Cuban

Chef K’s Ropa Viejas (Cuban Style Brisket)

1 2lb Beef Brisket

1 tsp Seasoned Salt

1 tsp Garlic Salt

2 tsp Garlic Powder

2 tsp Cumin

2 tsp Chili Powder

1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Spicy Mustard

¼ cup Dry Red Wine or Beer

8 drops Liquid Smoke

¼ Green Pepper, finely chopped

¼ Sweet Red Pepper, finely chopped

¼ Sweet Yellow Pepper, finely chopped

2 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

¼ Red Onion, finely chopped

1 small Jalapeno Pepper (optional), remove seeds and chop

Flour

10-12 small Flour Tortillas (6 inch)

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place beef brisket on aluminum foil. Mix first 5 ingredients together and sprinkle on both sides of beef brisket. In a 2 cup measuring glass add Worcestershire Sauce, olive oil, spicy mustard, red wine or beer, and Liquid Smoke. Pour over brisket in foil, set aside. In Dutch oven, sauté green, red, and yellow peppers, garlic, red onion, and Jalapeno pepper (if desired) for 5 minutes in small amount of olive oil. Add brisket, sprinkle brisket with flour then turn over and sprinkle other side. Brown both sides approximately 3 minutes per side after flouring. Remove from heat, cover and place in preheated oven for 2-2½ hours until done.

When finished, remove from oven and shred beef using 2 forks. Serve in warm tortillas topped with chopped lettuce, tomato, green onions, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and Jalapeno’s, if desired, as you would with your favorite tacos.

Serves 6-8

Chef K’s Vegetarian Cuban Black Beans & Rice

Ingredients:

2 cloves Garlic, chopped

½ small Yellow Onion, chopped

1 15oz can Black Beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups White Rice (cooked)

½ cup Diced Pimentos

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 tsp Salt

1 Bay Leaf

1 tsp Ground Cumin

1 tsp Dried Oregano

1 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

½ cup Vegetable Broth

Directions:

In a sauce pan over medium heat, sauté garlic and onions until translucent. Add remaining ingredients to the pot, stir to coat everything, cover the pot and bring to a simmer for approximately 8-10 minutes to allow flavors to blend.

H2’s “The R&R”

A Cocktail to be paired with Cuban Brisket and inspired by the culture of Cuba

Ingredients:

2oz. – Amber Rum (or Silver Rum)

1/2oz. – Cointreau (Triple Sec)

1/2oz. – Simple Syrup

About 10-12 rosemary needles

Whole lime (halved and squeezed)

Orange Wedge

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in shaker tin with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into cocktail glass or solo cup. Garnish with lime half.