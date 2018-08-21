× Man killed when driver crosses into wrong lane on Route 1

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A North Carolina man was killed Monday afternoon when a driver crossed the double solid yellow line on Route 1 in Hanover and crashed into a Ford F150, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The deceased crash victim, identified as 61-year-old John James Bailey III, of Tarboro, North Carolina, was a passenger in the pick-up truck.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Kia Sedona was traveling north on Washington Highway (Route 1) and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the southbound travel lanes. The Kia collided head on with a 2007 Ford F150 and then collided with a 2015 Penske Box Truck,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Ratchford said. “The drivers of the Ford F150 and Kia Sedona suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.”

The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m., on Monday, August 20, along the 14000 block of Washington Highway.

“Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” the spokesperson said. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of John Bailey during this difficult time.”

