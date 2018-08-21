VTM PRES: PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Brian Mullins from Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for Shredded Duck Enchiladas with a Mole Poblano sauce.

This dish is a part of the ‘We Love Chocolate’ two-course dinner running Thursday, August 30th and Tuesday, September 11th at 5:30pm and 7 pm. The event is $25 a person.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

(804) 527-1498

Instagram & Facebook: @ApronsRVA

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}