Virginians buy nearly $1 billion worth of alcohol in record-breaking year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – More and more Virginians are enjoying adult beverages according to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), who announced record sales for the 20th consecutive year.

The agency announced 2018 gross sales topping $984.8 million, which is up about $43 million from this time last year. In addition, officials report that retail sells increased 4.5 percent and licensee sales grew 4 percent.

ABC officials credit Sunday sales as a contributor for their growing revenue.

“Sunday sales also continue to play a role in the rising revenue, increasing by $14 million or 23.3 percent in fiscal year 2018 to $74 million with an additional hour of opening,” said a VBC spokesperson.

“Our strategy to continue to grow our store portfolio puts us on a course to exceed $1 billion in gross sales by the end of the 2019 fiscal year,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.

The agency also released their top five bands based on sales from the 2018 fiscal year:

Tito’s Handmade – domestic vodka Hennessy VS – cognac/armagnac Jack Daniel’s 7 Black – Tennessee whiskey Jim Beam – straight bourbon Fireball Cinnamon – imported cordial

Officials said Tito’s Handmade domestic vodka had the biggest leap in sales, from $25 million to $33.5 million, a 33.7 percent increase.