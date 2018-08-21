Virginia woman arrested, accused of drunk driving into pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Stafford County woman has been arrested after deputies say she was under in influence when she drove into a backyard pool.

Deputies say on Friday, August 17, they responded to a home in the Embrey Mill neighborhood after reports that a vehicle drove into a backyard pool.

The incident was reported at approximately 11:00 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were met by a woman soaking wet and wrapped in a towel. The female suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Lisa Marie Leone.

A deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Leone and noted that he eyes were glassy and bloodshot, according to officials.

Leone allegedly told deputies that an animal jumped in front of her car and she swerved to avoid hitting it, which caused her to drive into the pool.

The Stafford woman has been charged with driving under the influence (second offense in 10 years), refusal to provide a breath sample, destruction of property, and a traffic lane violation.

Leone has been released from Rappahannock Regional Jail on bond.