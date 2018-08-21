The scoop on Tuesday’s severe weather threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be warm and very humid, with a good chance for showers and storms.

Storms that develop in the afternoon and evening will have the potential to be severe, with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats.

Enough shear will be present that a brief tornado will also be possible.

A lower chance for showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area during the late afternoon and early evening.

Much drier and milder air will move into the region behind Wednesday evening’s cold front, bringing several days of very pleasant weather to Virginia.

Expect cool night and comfortably warm afternoons with low humidity Thursday through Saturday.

Warmer and more humid weather will return Sunday through early next week. A long dry stretch of weather is likely to begin on Thursday, and last through the middle of next week.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.