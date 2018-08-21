‘Top Gun’ sequel film crew shoots aboard Norfolk-based USS Abraham Lincoln

NORFOLK, Va. — Hollywood has made its way to the USS Abraham Lincoln in Norfolk.

A spokesperson said a 15-person crew from Paramount and Bruckheimer Films who are shooting the sequel to Top Gun are aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln Tuesday, according to WTKR.

The film crew will be aboard until August 25 shooting flight deck footage of air operations.

They picked these dates to take advantage of a unique pre-planned opportunity to see flight operations with aircraft from Carrier Air Wing SEVEN, the spokesperson said.

Footage being shot consists of F/A-18 carrier qualification take offs and landings.

Unfortunately the Sailors won’t get to meet Tom Cruise as the spokesperson said he is not embarked and no other actors are aboard.

“Top Gun inspired countless men and women to volunteer to protect and defend our country as Naval aviators and the crew of USS Abraham Lincoln is excited to play a small role in bringing this story back to the silver screen and inspiring another generation to serve in the world’s finest Navy,” said the spokesperson.