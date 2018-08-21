Thought-Provoking Prose by Lyric Ave

RICHMOND, VA – Richmond-based ensemble Lyric Ave is a diverse group of performers from singers to comedians known for their great variety show. The talented group is currently celebrating their 15th Anniversary, and stopped by our LIVE show to perform two skits from their “Behind the Mask” summer series. You can catch the entire cast of Lyric Ave Sunday, August 26th for the “Behind the Mask” season finale, “Family Affairs” happening at the 63Thirty5 Restaurant on Jahnke Road at 5 pm. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/lyricaveshow/