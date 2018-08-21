Swim America

RICHMOND, VA – Swim Across America is a national non-profit that hosts swimming events all over the country to help support cancer research hospitals. Event Director Jay Peluso along with Dr. Santiago Lima from VCU, stopped by to fill us in on Richmond’s inaugural Open Water Swim. The Swim Across America Inaugural Open Water Swim takes place October 6th from 8 am to 12 pm at the American Legion Post number 354 in Midlothian. All proceeds from the event will benefit the innovative cancer research at VCU Massey Cancer Center. For more information you can visithttp://www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR?fr_id=4745&pg=entry