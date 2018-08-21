Police investigating double murder in Hopewell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are investigating a double murder at a Hopewell apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

The scene is located along Ruth Harris Way, near Rev C.W. Harris St.

Jon Burkett reports that one victim’s father confirmed that his son and his nephew were shot to death around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CBS 6 is working to learn more information about the double murder.

Police is asking that anyone with any information to provide regarding the shootings to contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.