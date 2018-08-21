Overflowing dumpsters disgust apartment residents: ‘It’s filthy!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Residents of a South Richmond apartment complex say overflowing dumpsters in their community are stinking up the neighborhood and an eye sore for visitors.

“It's filthy and unsanitary. Something needs to be done,” said one Morningside Apartments resident, who asked not to be identified.

The woman said three dumpsters placed across the street from her apartment are constantly full and overflowing with trash.

So much so, the doors can't even close properly.

“By the time the garbage pickup comes, it's overflowing, and it surrounds the dumpsters out on the ground. This is my view when I come out,” said the resident. “It's gotten to the point where I’m embarrassed to bring my family, I’m embarrassed to bring my friends.”

Neighbors shared pictures of furniture leaning against the dumpster, boxes piled up and trash strewn about.

The dumpsters are located in a central location, just yards from a playground area and behind the complex's swimming pool.

Another resident, who didn't want to be identified, gave his idea of a solution.

“I'd like to see management get more dumpsters and put them around the whole community and not just one location,” he explained.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to the company's corporate office. A representative explained that they do value their residents and will address the issue.

The officials said he believes outside dumpers may be contributing to the problem and they will monitor the issue closely.

A representative said if they need to add pickup service on extra days, they will. They're also considering additional lighting and surveillance cameras, according to the official.

