Bloodhound trained to find missing people — is missing

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Zoe, a tracking K9 with the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office, has been reported missing in Prince George County.

The bloodhound’s handler — a Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Deputy — said the dog ran after a deer it spotted near the deputy’s Prince George home at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

A search is underway for the missing bloodhound.

Anyone who spots Zoe was asked to call the Prince George County Police at 804-733-2770 or 804-892-3531.

